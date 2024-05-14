BP p.l.c. (BP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4362 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

BP has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. BP has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BP to earn $5.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

BP Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BP stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. BP has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

