BP p.l.c. (BP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4362 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
BP has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. BP has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BP to earn $5.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.
BP Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of BP stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. BP has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
