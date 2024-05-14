Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.
Select Medical has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.
Select Medical Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of SEM opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEM. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.
Insider Activity at Select Medical
In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,689,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,021,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Select Medical
Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.
