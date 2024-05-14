Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Select Medical has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Select Medical Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SEM opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Select Medical will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEM. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,689,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,021,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

See Also

