Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0394 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance
Shares of VTN stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.
Insider Activity at Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Dutch Bros Gives Investors More Bang for the Buck than Starbucks
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Home Depot: Earnings Mixed, Wait to Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.