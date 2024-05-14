Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0394 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of VTN stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.

Insider Activity at Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

In other Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,373 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $35,956.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,757,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,396,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

