Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.23), RTT News reports. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 16,238.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.92) EPS.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. 90,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,594. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INO. Oppenheimer upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

