Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Short Interest Update

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the April 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Ascent Industries

In other news, CEO John Bryan Kitchen purchased 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $79,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ascent Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascent Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ascent Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Ascent Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascent Industries by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACNT opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ascent Industries has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $104.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.65). Ascent Industries had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $41.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ascent Industries will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascent Industries Company Profile

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

Further Reading

