Rambus’ (RMBS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $56.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.59. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 7,837 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $487,304.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,948.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $307,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,432.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 7,837 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $487,304.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,948.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,492 shares of company stock worth $7,716,283 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Rambus by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,933,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,490,000 after buying an additional 2,149,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $84,756,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rambus by 14.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,476,000 after purchasing an additional 616,670 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,306,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,134,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,893,000 after purchasing an additional 515,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

