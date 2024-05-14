Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $222.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $217.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.95.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

FANG stock opened at $200.77 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.78 and a 200-day moving average of $172.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.91.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.98 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,575 shares of company stock worth $11,491,006. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,817,000 after acquiring an additional 858,446 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $128,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after buying an additional 577,514 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $87,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

