ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,976,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,188,000 after acquiring an additional 389,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,220,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,134,000 after purchasing an additional 57,538 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,845,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,183,000 after purchasing an additional 592,735 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,592,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,265,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,331,000 after purchasing an additional 203,348 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ ACIW traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 30,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $36.93.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

