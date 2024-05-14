Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QTWO. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,368,000 after purchasing an additional 487,111 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 391,539 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Q2 by 13.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the third quarter valued at about $5,534,000.

NYSE QTWO traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $62.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $63.50.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 29,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,341,145.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,440,494.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $33,588.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,512,488.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 29,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,341,145.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,440,494.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,935 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,175 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

