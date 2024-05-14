Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New $104,000 Investment in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Itron by 9,150.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITRI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $45,692.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,185.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,520. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,410. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $109.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average of $79.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

