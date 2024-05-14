Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,096 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $97.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,826. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $97.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.88.

Insider Activity

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

