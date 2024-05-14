Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $67,000 Holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Dana by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 176,778 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,602,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 93.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 66,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Dana by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dana stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 52,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.46. Dana Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Dana had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.49%.

DAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

