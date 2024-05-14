Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 24,415 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 13,248.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,351,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,538 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,407,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $201,039,000 after buying an additional 1,965,987 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,975,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,057,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.63.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

View Our Latest Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.