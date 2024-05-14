First United Bank & Trust Invests $77,000 in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,149,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,982 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,412,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,541,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,174,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.18. 44,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,512. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.54.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

