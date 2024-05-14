First United Bank & Trust Invests $70,000 in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,286 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMMF. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $870,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMMF traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $377.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

