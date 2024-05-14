623 Shares in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Acquired by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,537,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 433.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 37,130 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 981.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 35,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter.

GBF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.86. 3,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,940. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.76. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $105.72.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

