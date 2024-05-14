DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance
Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $15.70.
