Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DIV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$3.40 price target on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.82. 44,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.75. The stock has a market cap of C$464.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.58. Diversified Royalty has a 12-month low of C$2.35 and a 12-month high of C$3.05.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$16.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.84 million. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 56.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1807838 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.64%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

