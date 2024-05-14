Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at CIBC

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EFX. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.56.

EFX traded down C$0.10 on Monday, hitting C$6.89. 11,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.95. The company has a market cap of C$854.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.82. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$5.44 and a 12 month high of C$11.03.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of C$782.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$788.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.5247718 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.11%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

