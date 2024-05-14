Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

TSE:ENB traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$50.42. 8,638,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,671,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$42.75 and a 1-year high of C$52.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$48.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.61.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.99 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.8096045 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.87%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

