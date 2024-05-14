GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at Desjardins

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GDI. National Bank Financial lowered shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$42.75.

Shares of TSE GDI traded down C$0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting C$36.60. 5,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,007. The firm has a market capitalization of C$537.65 million, a P/E ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.58. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$35.17 and a 1 year high of C$49.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$622.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$642.90 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.1606973 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

