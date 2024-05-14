Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Cut to C$22.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
IFP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Interfor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised Interfor from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.17.
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
