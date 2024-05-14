UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Given Neutral Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UMH. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. B. Riley began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMH

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE UMH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.68. 23,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,443. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -546.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $155,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,049.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in UMH Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 49,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.