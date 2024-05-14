American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given New $89.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.06.

Get American International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American International Group

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,580. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.26. American International Group has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 479,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 813,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,612,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 482,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,689,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 640,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,348,000 after acquiring an additional 405,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.