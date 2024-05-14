OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OSUR. StockNews.com downgraded OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.63.
OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $54.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.
