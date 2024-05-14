United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Given New $51.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

United States Cellular Price Performance

USM traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.06. 25,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 0.45. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $49.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.75 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Cellular

United States Cellular Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.