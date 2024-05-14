United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Given New $51.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
USM traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.06. 25,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 0.45. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $49.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68.
United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.75 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.
