Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Keith E. Creel Sells 59,925 Shares

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.21, for a total transaction of C$6,783,869.55.

Keith E. Creel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$7,162,691.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

TSE CP traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$112.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,012. The company has a market cap of C$104.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$117.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$109.21. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of C$94.45 and a 12 month high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( TSE:CP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.52 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 28.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.2982664 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.63.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

