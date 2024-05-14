Advisor OS LLC Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 163.9% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.2 %

COP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.38. 201,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,301,342. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.64. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $97.42 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.94.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

