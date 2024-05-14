Advisor OS LLC Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,297 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Comcast by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,140 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 226.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.1% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,765,462 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $122,621,000 after buying an additional 236,342 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday. Macquarie reduced their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Comcast Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,802,732. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $156.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

