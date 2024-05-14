Advisor OS LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Advisor OS LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.21.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.77. The company had a trading volume of 883,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,702,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a 1-year low of $79.22 and a 1-year high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile



General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

