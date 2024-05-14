Advisor OS LLC Makes New $446,000 Investment in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,937 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,025,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,127,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $622,598.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,263.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $37,394.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,026.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $622,598.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,263.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,196. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.33. 3,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,910. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.71. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $132.67.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $712.53 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on BlueLinx from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on BlueLinx from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BXC

BlueLinx Profile

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.