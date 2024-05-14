Advisor OS LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

IWR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.74. 135,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

