Advisor OS LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.05. 23,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.63.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0237 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

