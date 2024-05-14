7,504 Shares in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,158 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $262,000.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

FDVV traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.07. 37,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,141. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $36.94 and a 1 year high of $46.13.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.