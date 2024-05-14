Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,428,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,641,000 after purchasing an additional 484,618 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 39,619 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 86,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.28. 623,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,630,810. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

