Advisor OS LLC Increases Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 17.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 45.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 126,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 39,658 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.62. 38,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $173.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.