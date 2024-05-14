Advisor OS LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,576 shares of company stock valued at $94,052,850 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock traded up $6.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.30. 302,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.14. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.41 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 886.64, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

