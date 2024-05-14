Forum Financial Management LP Increases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,609 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $61.12 and a 52-week high of $80.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

