Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 497,065 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 136.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860,623 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,065 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $79,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTFC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $101.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $61.17 and a one year high of $105.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average of $93.79.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

