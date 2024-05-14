Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,807 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Ingredion worth $81,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,246 shares in the company, valued at $11,635,601.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,289 shares of company stock worth $7,185,108 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $121.37 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $122.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Get Our Latest Report on INGR

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.