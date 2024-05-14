Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 14,245 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,902,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.25% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $83,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 133.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 109,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

