Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $84.11 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,205 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $84,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,256,000 after purchasing an additional 446,483 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 378,304 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,204,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,257,000 after purchasing an additional 272,184 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,492,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,369,000 after buying an additional 208,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,330,000 after purchasing an additional 27,969 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

