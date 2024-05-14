Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 87,329 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,558,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,329 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $85,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

