Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 445,466 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,482,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $87,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,147.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,617,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456,621 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3,874.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 973,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,320,000 after buying an additional 948,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,754,000 after buying an additional 911,454 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,840,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,404,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of BIPC opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $48.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

