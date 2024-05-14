Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 1.01% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 673,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,602,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

GSSC stock opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $51.71 and a 12-month high of $65.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.18.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.