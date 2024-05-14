Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,787 shares of company stock worth $11,105,175 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $101.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

