Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Position Lowered by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.84 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $100.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.94.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

