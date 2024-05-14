Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 75,899 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 75,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 163,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $76.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.92.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.