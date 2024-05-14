Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Given a C$9.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$9.50 target price on Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Valeura Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Valeura Energy Price Performance

TSE VLE opened at C$5.24 on Monday. Valeura Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.57 and a 52 week high of C$6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. The stock has a market cap of C$543.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.97.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$231.34 million during the quarter. Valeura Energy had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 156.29%. Analysts forecast that Valeura Energy will post 1.323185 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Sean Guest sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total value of C$5,520,000.00. In related news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$466,450.00. Also, Director William Sean Guest sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$5,520,000.00. Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

