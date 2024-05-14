MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MTSI. Evercore ISI began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $103.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.60, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $107.00.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $747,325.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,894,952 shares in the company, valued at $805,364,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $747,325.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,894,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,364,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,011.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,721 shares of company stock worth $38,753,124 in the last ninety days. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

